See All Clinical Psychologists in Kingston, PA
Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Timchack works at Barr Psychological Services in Kingston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen M. Timchack Psyd PC
    480 Pierce St Ste 119, Kingston, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 714-1981

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Timchack?

    May 10, 2021
    Fantastic. Life-changing. He's insightful, engaging, caring, & brilliant. He was able to pinpoint & explain the flaws in my thinking in such a way that I saw the flaws in my logic as well. He taught me practical, useful techniques to correct those defects. I went to him about ten years ago for a few months, & I still use the skills he taught me which have become second-nature at this point. I've recommended many of his techniques to many others. If I had to pick just one thing he taught me, it's the principle of "Sometimes it's not about me; not at all, not even a little bit." Prior to his counseling, I would routinely analyze events to decipher what I did to contribute, good or bad, to a particular outcome. He simply but astutely pointed out that at times a particular occurrence has ZERO to do with me, aside from me being present. It's obvious in retrospect but this "paralysis from analysis" was such an ingrained pattern that I was blind to it. Yes, I recommend him highly!
    Nothing To See Here — May 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Timchack to family and friends

    Dr. Timchack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Timchack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023281557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Allentown State Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • COLLEGE MISERICORDIA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timchack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Timchack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Timchack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Timchack works at Barr Psychological Services in Kingston, PA. View the full address on Dr. Timchack’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Timchack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timchack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timchack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timchack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.