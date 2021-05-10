Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timchack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Timchack works at
Locations
Stephen M. Timchack Psyd PC480 Pierce St Ste 119, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-1981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. Life-changing. He's insightful, engaging, caring, & brilliant. He was able to pinpoint & explain the flaws in my thinking in such a way that I saw the flaws in my logic as well. He taught me practical, useful techniques to correct those defects. I went to him about ten years ago for a few months, & I still use the skills he taught me which have become second-nature at this point. I've recommended many of his techniques to many others. If I had to pick just one thing he taught me, it's the principle of "Sometimes it's not about me; not at all, not even a little bit." Prior to his counseling, I would routinely analyze events to decipher what I did to contribute, good or bad, to a particular outcome. He simply but astutely pointed out that at times a particular occurrence has ZERO to do with me, aside from me being present. It's obvious in retrospect but this "paralysis from analysis" was such an ingrained pattern that I was blind to it. Yes, I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Stephen Timchack, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023281557
Education & Certifications
- Allentown State Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- COLLEGE MISERICORDIA

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Timchack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
