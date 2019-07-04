See All Chiropractors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Stephen Stokes, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Stokes, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with International Academy of Medical Acupuncture

Dr. Stokes works at Advanced Pain Solutions in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Pain Solutions
    13730 Cypress Terrace Cir Ste 401, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-7575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 04, 2019
    Went in for a consultation about my knees. Took xrays and did an ultrasound right in the office. I am 2 hours away so he said I could wait for the results instead of coming back. Small office but very professional. Good experience.
    T.M — Jul 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Stokes, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1144436866
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Academy of Medical Acupuncture
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Stokes, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stokes works at Advanced Pain Solutions in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stokes’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

