Stephen Sprinkel, MAMFT
Stephen Sprinkel, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sparks, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1055 Roberta Ln Ste 102B, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 355-9043
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
Stephen Sprinkel helped save my marriage. It had degraded to the point that my husband and I couldn’t have a simple conversation without fighting. Our first visit with Stephen was purely evaluative of the problems in our marriage and he told us he believed he could get us on the right track. I really didn’t have much hope. The next few visits were to teach us positive communication skills in our marriage. After three visits we started to see a huge difference in the love and respect in our marriage. After learning new communication skills we began to work on specific problems in our marriage. We will always be grateful to Stephen that we now have a marriage full of happiness and hope. We’re able to discuss issues in our lives with a sense of purpose instead of dread. We have also found the new communication skills to be useful in other relationships outside our marriage (family, friends, and business associates) 100% recommend Stephen Spinkel to anyone experiencing marital issues.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1962573329
Stephen Sprinkel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Sprinkel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Stephen Sprinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Sprinkel.
