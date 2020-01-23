Stephen Sappington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Sappington, FNP
Stephen Sappington, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Ambucare Clinic3387 S US HIGHWAY 41, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-5532Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Stephen Sappington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Stephen Sappington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Sappington.
