Stephen Sales, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephen Sales, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainville, CT.
Stephen Sales works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 203, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 827-4199
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I went to his office he always helped me
About Stephen Sales, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1922033125
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Sales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Sales accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephen Sales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Stephen Sales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Sales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Sales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Sales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.