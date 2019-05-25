Stephen Ross, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephen Ross, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephen Ross, PSY is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Stephen Ross works at
Locations
1
Qhg of Fort Wayne Company LLC7333 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 458-3830
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross helped me through the death of my parents, and raising teenagers, while helping me work on MY issues. There are 2 sides to every story, and Dr. Ross was never afraid to tackle the tough stuff. I respect Dr. Ross, not only for his involvement in our community, but for always treating my family and me with respect. Thanks Dr. Ross!
About Stephen Ross, PSY
- Urgent Care Medicine
- English
- 1467458695
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Ross accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephen Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephen Ross works at
14 patients have reviewed Stephen Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.