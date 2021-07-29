Dr. Stephen Redle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Redle, PHD is a Psychologist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Redle Psychological Services LLC2321 2nd St Ste 118, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 926-0760
- Aetna
- Cigna
I had called expecting to have to wait a long time for an appointment but a cancellation allowed me to get in immediately.The doctor makes you feel he has all the time in the world for you and you can freely express your thoughts.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Redle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redle accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Redle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.