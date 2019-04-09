Dr. Stephen Phillips, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Phillips, OD
Dr. Stephen Phillips, OD is an Optometrist in Sierra Vista, AZ.
Dr. Phillips works at
Phillips Eye Care960 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 515-3937
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very pleasant experience overall. Staff is friendly and efficient and, Dr. Phillips was great. Willing to visit and things aren't cut and dried with him.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1922090984
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
