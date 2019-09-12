See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbia, SC
Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Stephen Mullaney, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.

Stephen Mullaney works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT II in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT II
    2601 Laurel St Ste, Columbia, SC 29204

    Sep 12, 2019
    I am so blessed to have found Stephen and this group i highly recomend
    Mary Reher — Sep 12, 2019
    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Stephen Mullaney, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Mullaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Stephen Mullaney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephen Mullaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Stephen Mullaney works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT II in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Stephen Mullaney's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stephen Mullaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Mullaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Mullaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Mullaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

