Stephen Mears, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Mears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephen Mears, NP
Overview
Stephen Mears, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Stephen Mears works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC1639 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 912-5785
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephen Mears?
I am disabled and first visit he took the time to listen and get to know me & my challenges. He remembers everything. Quick & efficient to respond
About Stephen Mears, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265867055
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Mears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Mears accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephen Mears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephen Mears works at
4 patients have reviewed Stephen Mears. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Mears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Mears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Mears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.