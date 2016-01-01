Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen McClure, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephen McClure, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roseville, CA.
Dr. McClure works at
Locations
Surnise Psychological Services729 Sunrise Ave Ste 101, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-3800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen McClure, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811061864
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
