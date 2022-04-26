Dr. Loughhead has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Loughhead, PHD
Dr. Stephen Loughhead, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellaire, TX.
Robert Hochschild Ph.d. P.c.4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 570, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 795-4580
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Loughhead is very professional and easy to talk to. He helps you to reflect on your decisions without feeling judged.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255360574
Dr. Loughhead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loughhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Loughhead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loughhead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loughhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loughhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.