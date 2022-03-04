Stephen Liptak, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Liptak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephen Liptak, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephen Liptak, PSY is a Psychologist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsTuesday9:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. listens and makes things easy to understand. Made the appointment a conversation rather than a lecture. Very comfortable environment.
About Stephen Liptak, PSY
- Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Liptak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Liptak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephen Liptak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Stephen Liptak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Liptak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Liptak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Liptak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.