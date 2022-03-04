See All Psychologists in Troy, OH
Stephen Liptak, PSY

Psychology
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephen Liptak, PSY is a Psychologist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Stephen Liptak works at Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Upper Valley Outpatient Behavioral Health
    3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr. listens and makes things easy to understand. Made the appointment a conversation rather than a lecture. Very comfortable environment.
    About Stephen Liptak, PSY

    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639194434
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
