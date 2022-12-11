See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD

Optometry
5 (140)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis works at WK Eye Institute North in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    WK Eye Institute North
    2611 Greenwood Rd Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Blepharitis

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
BlephEx™ for Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 140 ratings
Patient Ratings (140)
5 Star
(137)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 11, 2022
Eye exam for surgery
— Dec 11, 2022
About Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD

  • Optometry
  • English
  • 1336139518
Education & Certifications

  • SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Lewis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lewis works at WK Eye Institute North in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

140 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

