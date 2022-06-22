Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Kwan, OD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kwan, OD is an Optometrist in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Kwan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sears Optical #13977103 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 469-4256
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwan?
Dr. Kwan was very thorough and detailed. He made me feel comfortable. He took his time to answer any questions or concerns I had and explained everything in a comprehensible manner. He genuinely cares about his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Kwan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295789964
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.