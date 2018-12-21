Dr. Stephen Kravchuck, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kravchuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kravchuck, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kravchuck, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Pitman, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 140 S Broadway # 7, Pitman, NJ 08071 Directions (844) 365-7676
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kravchuck?
I was leery seeing a male therapist being a female. However, Dr. Kravchuck was professional and very easy to talk to. He was direct and confronted my on my behavior (which was past due), while making me feel supported and cared for. I never really thought I would benefit from therapy. A male perspective on my relationship opened my eyes to how my feelings and resentment were hurting my significant other. My only gripe is that he encouraged me to eat and exercise, but had Jolly Ranchers in
About Dr. Stephen Kravchuck, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821246315
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kravchuck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kravchuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kravchuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kravchuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kravchuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kravchuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kravchuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.