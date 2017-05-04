Stephen Kinsey, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Kinsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephen Kinsey, MA is a Behavioral Therapist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Behavioral Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Biblical Theological Seminary and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems929 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 330-9862
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
Stephen is excellent! I have been seeing him for years now and when needed, multiple times a week. He is a great listener, able to relate with me, provides excellent advice and ideas on how to make positive changes in my life. People who know I see him notice my change in mood, etc after a session with Stephen. Highly recommend.
About Stephen Kinsey, MA
- Behavioral Therapy
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811399124
Education & Certifications
- Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems
- Biblical Theological Seminary
- Valley Forge Christian College
3 patients have reviewed Stephen Kinsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Kinsey.
