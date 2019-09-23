See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Overview

Stephen Kavanagh, MA is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.

Stephen Kavanagh works at San Marco Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Johns, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Marco Office
    1555 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 240-2679
  2. 2
    San Marco Office
    1702 Emerson St # 3, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 240-2679
  3. 3
    St. Johns Office
    1637 Race Track Rd Ste 237, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 287-8306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2019
    I had a very positive experience working with Steve to help me through my depression. He truly cares about the people he works with and it was evident each time we met. I would actually look forward to our meetings. Steve is awesome at his job and as long as you're willing to do your part, he'll definitely do his.
    Mat — Sep 23, 2019
    About Stephen Kavanagh, MA

    • Counseling
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225362940
    Education & Certifications

    • not applicable
    • Community Behavioral Services
    • Florida
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephen Kavanagh, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Kavanagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephen Kavanagh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephen Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Stephen Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Kavanagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

