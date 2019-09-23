Stephen Kavanagh, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Kavanagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephen Kavanagh, MA
Overview
Stephen Kavanagh, MA is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Stephen Kavanagh works at
Locations
San Marco Office1555 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 240-2679
San Marco Office1702 Emerson St # 3, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 240-2679
St. Johns Office1637 Race Track Rd Ste 237, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 287-8306
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very positive experience working with Steve to help me through my depression. He truly cares about the people he works with and it was evident each time we met. I would actually look forward to our meetings. Steve is awesome at his job and as long as you're willing to do your part, he'll definitely do his.
About Stephen Kavanagh, MA
- Counseling
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225362940
Education & Certifications
- not applicable
- Community Behavioral Services
- Florida
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Kavanagh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Kavanagh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephen Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Stephen Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Kavanagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.