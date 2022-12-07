See All Psychologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Stephen Jordan, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Jordan, PHD is a Psychologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska - Lincoln and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Jordan works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Francis Medical Center
    Saint Francis Medical Center
211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Injury
Chronic Pain
Depressive Disorders
Brain Injury
Chronic Pain
Depressive Disorders

Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Somehow Dr. Jordan manages to be serious and hilarious at the same time! Check-in was easy, almost no wait time at all & I appreciated that I left with "homework".
    Sara D — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Jordan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528095247
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital
    Internship
    • CLEMENT J ZABLOCKI VA MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska - Lincoln
