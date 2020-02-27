See All Chiropractors in Burnsville, MN
Stephen Irestone, CH is a Chiropractor in Burnsville, MN. 

Stephen Irestone works at Health Resources Chiropractic And Naturopathic Clinic in Burnsville, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Resources Chiropractic & Naturopathic Clinic
    11970 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 895-7270

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dr Irestone is a , kind, companionate and brilliant chiropractic practitioner & educator. I learned so much about my health and staying healthy from him. The staff at Health Resourses is also pleasant, professional & delightful kind.
Lee — Feb 27, 2020
About Stephen Irestone, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1033285093
1033285093
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephen Irestone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Stephen Irestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephen Irestone works at Health Resources Chiropractic And Naturopathic Clinic in Burnsville, MN. View the full address on Stephen Irestone’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Stephen Irestone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Irestone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Irestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Irestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

