Stephen Irestone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Irestone, CH
Overview
Stephen Irestone, CH is a Chiropractor in Burnsville, MN.
Stephen Irestone works at
Locations
-
1
Health Resources Chiropractic & Naturopathic Clinic11970 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 895-7270
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephen Irestone?
Dr Irestone is a , kind, companionate and brilliant chiropractic practitioner & educator. I learned so much about my health and staying healthy from him. The staff at Health Resourses is also pleasant, professional & delightful kind.
About Stephen Irestone, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1033285093
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Irestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephen Irestone works at
10 patients have reviewed Stephen Irestone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Irestone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Irestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Irestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.