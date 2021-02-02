See All Clinical Psychologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hartford, CT. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Barbara Bunk, PHD
Dr. Barbara Bunk, PHD
2 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    602 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 953-0406

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(16)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Humphrey?

Feb 02, 2021
I saw Dr. Humphrey from 15-18 years old. Prior to meeting Dr. Humphrey I refused to go to any second sessions with the therapists/psychologists my parents sent me to (I think there were 6 or 7 of them). Dr. Humphrey was able to build trust and his work helped me process and grow. I am really grateful for Dr. Humphrey for helping me build the skills to work through my past and future challenges.
— Feb 02, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Humphrey to family and friends

Dr. Humphrey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Humphrey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD.

About Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184776163
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Village For Families and Children
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Humphrey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.