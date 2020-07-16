See All Psychologists in West Chester, OH
Dr. Stephen Heilman Jr, ED.D is a Psychologist in West Chester, OH. 

Dr. Heilman Jr works at Stephen B. Heilman Dba Counseling Resource Associates in West Chester, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen B. Heilman Dba Counseling Resource Associates
    9900 Cincinnati Columbus Rd, West Chester, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 779-9955
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 16, 2020
    Steve is a wonderful psychologist! He has helped both me and my family for years. He is caring and so knowledgeable.
    — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Heilman Jr, ED.D

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1396851929
    Dr. Heilman Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heilman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heilman Jr works at Stephen B. Heilman Dba Counseling Resource Associates in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Dr. Heilman Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heilman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heilman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heilman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heilman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

