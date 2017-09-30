Overview

Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, PSY.D is a Psychotherapist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Doctorate Of Clinical Psychology From American School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Greenhouse works at Bay Psychiatric Center in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.