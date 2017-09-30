See All Psychotherapists in Everett, WA
Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, PSY.D

Psychotherapy
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, PSY.D is a Psychotherapist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Doctorate Of Clinical Psychology From American School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Dr. Greenhouse works at Bay Psychiatric Center in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Timothy Alan Rogge MD PC
    1728 W Marine View Dr Ste 109, Everett, WA 98201 (425) 252-9216

Admitting Hospitals

  Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Sep 30, 2017
    I see Dr. Greenhouse and he has been really helpful to me. You know he's listening, he's really smart and he always has an interesting perspective on things. You know he's on your side but he's also honest about what he thinks is going on.. I can recommend him highly..
    Roland R. in Everett, WA — Sep 30, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, PSY.D

    Psychotherapy
    16 years of experience
    English
    1518088566
    Education & Certifications

    Max Kade Fellowship, Univeristy Of Pennsylvania
    NA
    Eastern State Hospital
    Doctorate Of Clinical Psychology From American School Of Professional Psychology
    University Of Delaware, Neware, De
