Dr. Stephen Grande, DC
Dr. Stephen Grande, DC is a Chiropractor in Buffalo, NY.
Locations
- 1 3685 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 834-4950
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have visited Dr. Grande a handful of times due to injuries while working out. He was able to pinpoint the exact spot on my that was hurting without me even needing to show him. Another time I hurt my back and was walking around the house with a cane. After one adjustment I was back to being upright. He is good at taking the correct amount of time with his patients and explaining everything so that you actually understand. He is a master of his practice.
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grande accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.