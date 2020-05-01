See All Chiropractors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Stephen Grande, DC

Chiropractic
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Grande, DC is a Chiropractor in Buffalo, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3685 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 834-4950
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2020
    I have visited Dr. Grande a handful of times due to injuries while working out. He was able to pinpoint the exact spot on my that was hurting without me even needing to show him. Another time I hurt my back and was walking around the house with a cane. After one adjustment I was back to being upright. He is good at taking the correct amount of time with his patients and explaining everything so that you actually understand. He is a master of his practice.
    Matt Buckley — May 01, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Grande, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730104423
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Grande, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

