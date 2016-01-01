Dr. Goo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Goo, OD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Goo, OD is an Optometrist in Issaquah, WA.
Locations
- 1 700 NW Gilman Blvd Ste E102, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 391-1819
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Stephen Goo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1619171527
