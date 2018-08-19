See All Chiropractors in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Stephen Gangemi, DC

Chiropractic
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Gangemi, DC is a Chiropractor in Chapel Hill, NC. 

Dr. Gangemi works at Melissa M Tang, DC in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Town Hills Executive Offices
    213 PROVIDENCE RD, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 419-9099
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Brett Morgan, DC
    10295 US 15 501 N, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 234-3313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Injuries
Digestive Disorders
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Digestive Disorders

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Aug 19, 2018
I have been a patient of Dr. Gangemi’s for almost 18 years. I trust no one more with my (and also my family’s) well being and health care than I do him. Dr. Gangemi has taught me so much about healthy living, and his whole practice is geared at getting to the root cause of dis-ease, not just covering up symptoms. To top it all off, his new office is a tranquil, beautifully healthy environment, reinforcing the fact that your healthcare is in excellent hands. Individualized, top-notch care!
Rocie Carballo-Graver in Raleigh, NC — Aug 19, 2018
Photo: Dr. Stephen Gangemi, DC
About Dr. Stephen Gangemi, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376664805
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

