Dr. Stephen Gangemi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Gangemi, DC
Overview
Dr. Stephen Gangemi, DC is a Chiropractor in Chapel Hill, NC.
Dr. Gangemi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Town Hills Executive Offices213 PROVIDENCE RD, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 419-9099Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brett Morgan, DC10295 US 15 501 N, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (984) 234-3313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gangemi?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gangemi’s for almost 18 years. I trust no one more with my (and also my family’s) well being and health care than I do him. Dr. Gangemi has taught me so much about healthy living, and his whole practice is geared at getting to the root cause of dis-ease, not just covering up symptoms. To top it all off, his new office is a tranquil, beautifully healthy environment, reinforcing the fact that your healthcare is in excellent hands. Individualized, top-notch care!
About Dr. Stephen Gangemi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1376664805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gangemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gangemi works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.