Stephen Frankenberry, LMHC

Counseling
2.5 (5)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephen Frankenberry, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROLLINS COLLEGE.

Stephen Frankenberry works at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    Nemours Children's Hospital
6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827
(407) 567-4000
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 24, 2021
    Mr Frankenberry was a huge help for my adolescent son.
    — May 24, 2021
    About Stephen Frankenberry, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538207113
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROLLINS COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephen Frankenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephen Frankenberry works at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Stephen Frankenberry’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Stephen Frankenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Frankenberry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Frankenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Frankenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

