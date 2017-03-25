Dr. Stephen Erle, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Erle, DC
Overview
Dr. Stephen Erle, DC is a Chiropractor in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kennesaw State University.
Dr. Erle works at
Locations
-
1
Chantilly location14290 Sullyfield Cir Ste 100, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 378-0908
-
2
Fredericksburg and Chantilly locations2380A Plank Rd # A, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-1303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erle?
I have three herniated discs in my lower back and was told by two separate doctors that the only option I had left was to have back surgery to alleviate the pain and allow me to walk further than my mailbox or to be able to drive again. I began seeing Dr. Erle four years ago. I now walk 5-10 miles a day with ease and no pain. I have complete faith in his ability and have taken both of my teenage sons to him. He is an exceptional chiropractor!
About Dr. Stephen Erle, DC
- Chiropractic
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407911316
Education & Certifications
- Kennesaw State University
- University at Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erle works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Erle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.