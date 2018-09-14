Stephen Edwards, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephen Edwards, LMFT
Overview
Stephen Edwards, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brandon, FL. They completed their residency with Overcomers Counseling Center Brandon Fl
Stephen Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Christian Counseling Center306 W Sadie St, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 438-5949
-
2
Christian Counseling Center LOL2017 Riegler Rd, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 416-0597
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephen Edwards?
I’ve been seeing Tom for more than a decade. Compassion, intelligence, and competence don’t begin to describe Tom. Highly recommended for anyone who needs individual or relationship counseling.
About Stephen Edwards, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700909587
Education & Certifications
- Overcomers Counseling Center Brandon Fl
- Marriage and Family Enrichment Center and Overcomers Counseling Center
- Belhaven University
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Edwards accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephen Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephen Edwards works at
6 patients have reviewed Stephen Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.