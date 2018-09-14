See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Brandon, FL
Stephen Edwards, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stephen Edwards, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brandon, FL. They completed their residency with Overcomers Counseling Center Brandon Fl

Stephen Edwards works at Life Builders Counseling, Christian Counseling Center in Brandon, FL with other offices in Land O Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Christian Counseling Center
    306 W Sadie St, Brandon, FL 33510
    Christian Counseling Center LOL
    2017 Riegler Rd, Land O Lakes, FL 34639

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2018
    I've been seeing Tom for more than a decade. Compassion, intelligence, and competence don't begin to describe Tom. Highly recommended for anyone who needs individual or relationship counseling.
    Steve in Brandon, FL — Sep 14, 2018
    About Stephen Edwards, LMFT

    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English
    1700909587
    Education & Certifications

    Overcomers Counseling Center Brandon Fl
    Marriage and Family Enrichment Center and Overcomers Counseling Center
    Belhaven University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephen Edwards, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephen Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephen Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Stephen Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

