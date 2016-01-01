Dr. Stephen Dincher, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dincher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dincher, OD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dincher, OD is an Optometrist in Old Saybrook, CT.
Dr. Dincher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suzanne K. Sutch, LPC LLC100 Main St, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Directions (860) 263-0703
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dincher?
About Dr. Stephen Dincher, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1750679346
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dincher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dincher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dincher works at
Dr. Dincher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dincher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dincher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dincher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.