Dr. Stephen Chece, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Chece, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from United States International University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18 Kings Hwy Ste 104, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 829-4654
2
Chece Psychological, LLC900 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (732) 829-4654
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Dr. Chece over the past several years and have been able to accomplish moving closer to my life's purpose. When I began I finished my Master's Degree and was without a job. Now I am teaching music to more than 50 students and enjoying life on a higher level. I would highly recommend Dr. Chece.
About Dr. Stephen Chece, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629332358
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Village, Dobbs Ferry, Ny
- United States International University
- California State University, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chece has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chece.
