See All Chiropractors in West Melbourne, FL
Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC

Chiropractic
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC is a Chiropractor in West Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Canuel works at Canuel Chiropractic and Wellness Center, West Melbourne, FL in West Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic Hand and Foot Clinic of Melbourne
    1070 S Wickham Rd, West Melbourne, FL 32904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Foot Pain
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Foot Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Canuel?

    Apr 02, 2019
    De Canuel is an amazing chiropractor! He is compassionate, listens to your concerns and he is very knowledgeable. The stuff is also really amazing. They take a good care of you. We strongly recommend his practice!
    — Apr 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Canuel to family and friends

    Dr. Canuel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Canuel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC.

    About Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902815921
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chiropractic Hand and Foot Clinics Of America
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canuel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canuel works at Canuel Chiropractic and Wellness Center, West Melbourne, FL in West Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Canuel’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Canuel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Canuel, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.