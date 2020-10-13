Dr. Bondy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Bondy, PHD
Dr. Stephen Bondy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Bondy works at
Scn. Psyhological and Consulting Services LLC6729 Fairview Rd Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 442-9111
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Bondy to anyone looking for a therapist. I have been seeing him for over a year and every therapy session with Dr. Bondy is like a breath of fresh air! I continue going back because life is a journey and he is amazing! He is so friendly, warm, and compassionate. You may enter his office feeling conflicted, confused, angry, sad, or discouraged. However, you will walk away feeling encouraged and inspired. He has a gift of teaching others how to overcome their fears and hurdles. I highly recommend this therapist.
About Dr. Stephen Bondy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720279623
Dr. Bondy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bondy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bondy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bondy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.