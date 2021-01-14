See All Clinical Psychologists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Stephen Blad, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Blad, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Collins, CO. 

Dr. Blad works at Dr. Steve Blad, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Steve Blad, Ph.D., Psychologist
    1136 E Stuart St Ste 2140, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 988-6972

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2021
    I highly and genuinely recommend Dr. Blad for anyone that is seeking relief and healing. He does an excellent job at making your treatment not feel like a cookie cutter or a healthcare chop shop. He does a great job at adding humor when appropriate, listening to understand, making you feel normal, genuinely concerned and engaged (and I’m not just saying that) and really good at being open and non-judgmental. As a woman, with a sexual trauma and anxiety, I was nervous about meeting with a male, but when he was referred to me the person said “If my daughter was struggling with what you are, that’s where I would take her”. I would also echo that comment. I am so grateful that I went through with it (because I had tried therapy two other times). For those seeking help, be honest and open with yourself (because it takes effort on your part).
    Ashley Singleton — Jan 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Blad, PHD
    About Dr. Stephen Blad, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144339821
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Blad, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blad works at Dr. Steve Blad, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Blad’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

