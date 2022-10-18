Stephen Aydt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Aydt, PA-C
Overview
Stephen Aydt, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Stephen Aydt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephen Aydt?
I feel good after meeting Dr.Aydt and get a positive energy that my case can be resolved and there is many ways to cure
About Stephen Aydt, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1710997911
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Aydt accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephen Aydt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephen Aydt works at
2 patients have reviewed Stephen Aydt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Aydt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Aydt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Aydt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.