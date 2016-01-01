See All Chiropractors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC

Chiropractic Rehabilitation
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC is a Chiropractic Rehabilitation Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Alexander works at Rapid Relief Muscle & Joint Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rapid Relief Muscle & Joint Therapy Center
    3455 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 (702) 500-1322
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Kinesio Taping Method Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Hypertonia Chevron Icon
Muscle Hypotonia Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Stretches to Prevent Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Subluxation Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972629053
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Alexander, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander works at Rapid Relief Muscle & Joint Center in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

