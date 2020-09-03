Stephany Wims accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephany Wims, ARNP
Overview
Stephany Wims, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Locations
Allenmore Medical Center Building C3124 S 19th St Ste 240, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
She is my Primary Care doc and my preferred first choice "go to" provider when a health issue occurs. Extremely knowledgeable and caring person totally interested in your healthcare needs. She knows the remedies and is quick to refer to specialists if that need occurs. Very confident and just a fine person in all respects. Great staff around her as well. Highly recommend this primary care provider to anyone.
About Stephany Wims, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083106645
