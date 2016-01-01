See All Counselors in New Albany, IN
Stephanie Young, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Stephanie Young, LMHC

Counseling
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stephanie Young, LMHC is a Counselor in New Albany, IN. 

Stephanie Young works at Solutions Counseling & Wellness Center Llc. in New Albany, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Marybeth Orton, ATR-BC
Marybeth Orton, ATR-BC
10 (1)
View Profile
Alisha Ward, LPCA
Alisha Ward, LPCA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Solutions Counseling & Wellness Center Llc.
    821 Mount Tabor Rd Ste 203, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 949-4900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Young?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Young, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Young, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Young to family and friends

    Stephanie Young's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Young

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Young, LMHC.

    About Stephanie Young, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780608596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Young works at Solutions Counseling & Wellness Center Llc. in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Stephanie Young’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Young, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.