Stephanie Wrencher, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Wrencher, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Stephanie Wrencher works at Bostock Family Medicine in Lawrenceville, GA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Gwinnett Primary Care
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 255, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 20, 2020
My Favorite PA! Stephanie has been taking care of me for a couple of years now. I love her professionalism, attentive ness, her personable personality and her passion for her patients. I promise one visit with her and you will come back! She rocks!!!
Yavonne Perkins — Nov 20, 2020
Photo: Stephanie Wrencher, PA
About Stephanie Wrencher, PA

Specialties
  Physician Assistant (PA)
Years of Experience
  24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1467496588
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Medical College of Georgia
Undergraduate School
  MERCER UNIVERSITY
