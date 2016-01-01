See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Parker, AZ
Dr. Stephanie Woo, OD

Optometry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Woo, OD is an Optometrist in Parker, AZ. 

Dr. Woo works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Parker in Parker, AZ with other offices in Blythe, CA and Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Parker
    115 W Riverside Dr, Parker, AZ 85344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 669-2497
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Blythe
    110 N Spring St, Blythe, CA 92225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 922-3951
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu South
    383 Lake Havasu Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 680-1144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergy Drops
Allergy Treatment
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stephanie Woo, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922396076
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Woo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

