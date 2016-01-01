See All Nurse Practitioners in Saginaw, MI
Stephanie Wajer is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI. 

Stephanie Wajer works at Covenant Neurology in Saginaw, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Covenant Neurology
    1320 N Michigan Ave Ste 7, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-7090
    Aetna
Cigna
MultiPlan

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Stephanie Wajer

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1902322910
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Stephanie Wajer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Stephanie Wajer works at Covenant Neurology in Saginaw, MI.

    Stephanie Wajer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Wajer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Wajer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

