Stephanie Vaughn, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stephanie Vaughn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN. 

Stephanie Vaughn works at Psyche, PLLC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    PSYCHe, PLLC
    4235 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 (615) 274-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 20, 2017
    Dr. Vaughn and her team at Psyche provide outstanding DBT individual psychotherapy and skills group. I highly recommend her.
    Nashville, TN — Jul 20, 2017
    Stephanie Vaughn's Office & Staff

    Experience with Stephanie Vaughn

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Stephanie Vaughn, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760633119
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Vaughn, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Vaughn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Vaughn works at Psyche, PLLC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Stephanie Vaughn’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Stephanie Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Vaughn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

