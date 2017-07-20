Stephanie Vaughn, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Vaughn, PSY
Overview
Stephanie Vaughn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Stephanie Vaughn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PSYCHe, PLLC4235 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 274-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Vaughn?
Dr. Vaughn and her team at Psyche provide outstanding DBT individual psychotherapy and skills group. I highly recommend her.
About Stephanie Vaughn, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760633119
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Vaughn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Vaughn works at
21 patients have reviewed Stephanie Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.