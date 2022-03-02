See All Neurologists in Englewood, CO
Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Stephanie Hannah, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. 

Stephanie Hannah works at Colorado Brain and Spine Institute in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Colorado Brain and Spine Institute
    500 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 (303) 963-0129

  Swedish Medical Center

Mar 02, 2022
Stephanie is knowledgeable dedicated professional who also has an ability to reassure with compassion. When she comes in the room both in office and post op she garners a peaceful experience even when my children had significant pain from neurosurgery she explained everything in detail from a neurosurgical perspective and they both felt at ease. Their neurosurgeon Dr. Syre is top-notch so it only makes sense that his staff is the best, we experience that with Stephanie and others including Laura the surgery scheduler.
Mom of 3 kind, brave, brilliant souls. — Mar 02, 2022
  Neurology
  English
  1851860969
