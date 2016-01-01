Stephanie Swincher accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Swincher, APRN
Overview
Stephanie Swincher, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Stephanie Swincher works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine2215 Portland Ave, Louisville, KY 40212 Directions (502) 774-8631
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Swincher?
About Stephanie Swincher, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316275910
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Swincher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Swincher works at
Stephanie Swincher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Swincher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Swincher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Swincher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.