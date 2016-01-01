Stephanie Staie, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Staie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Staie, MA
Stephanie Staie, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Moorpark, CA. They completed their residency with Family Health Care Medical Practice Of Simi Valley
Journeys Counseling Center883 Patriot Dr, Moorpark, CA 93021 Directions (805) 446-7143
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- Family Health Care Medical Practice Of Simi Valley
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Stephanie Staie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Staie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Staie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Staie. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Staie.
