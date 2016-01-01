See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Moorpark, CA
Stephanie Staie, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stephanie Staie, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Moorpark, CA. They completed their residency with Family Health Care Medical Practice Of Simi Valley

Stephanie Staie works at Journeys Counseling Center in Moorpark, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Journeys Counseling Center
    883 Patriot Dr, Moorpark, CA 93021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 446-7143

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Stephanie Staie, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659482263
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Family Health Care Medical Practice Of Simi Valley
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Staie, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Staie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Staie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Staie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Staie works at Journeys Counseling Center in Moorpark, CA. View the full address on Stephanie Staie’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Staie. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Staie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Staie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Staie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

