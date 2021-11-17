See All Clinical Psychologists in South Windsor, CT
Dr. Stephanie Snow, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Snow, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in South Windsor, CT. 

Dr. Snow works at Enhancing Behavioral Choices in South Windsor, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Enhancing Behavioral Choices
    Enhancing Behavioral Choices
1169 ELLINGTON RD, South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 404-6006
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stephanie Snow, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912275744
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Snow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snow works at Enhancing Behavioral Choices in South Windsor, CT. View the full address on Dr. Snow’s profile.

    Dr. Snow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.