Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Pharmacy709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 4500, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 291-6114
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care . She is friendly,attentive,and caring. I have always received quality care and advice from her. Her staff is always helpful as well. These people are kind and compassionate and serve their patients well. I feel blessed to have them on my team.
About Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679941363
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Silverman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Stephanie Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.