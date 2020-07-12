See All Nurse Practitioners in Covington, LA
Stephanie Silva, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Stephanie Silva, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stephanie Silva, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of South Alabama - Family Nurse Practitioner Program and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.

Stephanie Silva works at Saint Tammany Heart/Vascular Institute in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parish Primary Care LLC
    20 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 871-6020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Silva?

    Jul 12, 2020
    This was a pre op clearance appt. First visit to this office and I was VERY pleased with the care I was given. Will definitely recommend them to family and friends.
    — Jul 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Silva, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Silva, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Silva to family and friends

    Stephanie Silva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Silva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Silva, NP.

    About Stephanie Silva, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578868014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama - Family Nurse Practitioner Program
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Silva, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Silva works at Saint Tammany Heart/Vascular Institute in Covington, LA. View the full address on Stephanie Silva’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Stephanie Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Silva, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.