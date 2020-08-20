Dr. Stephanie Sidney, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Sidney, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Sidney, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Westminster, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 23 Village Inn Rd, Westminster, MA 01473 Directions (978) 887-2977
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sidney must be honored and revered as a world-renowned doctor for saving my life with genuine creative teaching, experience, knowledge, trust, wisdom and compasion beyond belief. Combining her expertise with Eastern and Western treatments. I am profoundly grateful and thankful she restored my mind and soul. Now is working on my body. I am still in awe of her vast spectrum of treatment offerings. Especially providing her clients with her gift of true humanity and always going above and beyond the call-of-duty. A treasure to behold!
About Dr. Stephanie Sidney, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558461244
