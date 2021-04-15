See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Stephanie Shibata, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Shibata, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Stephanie Shibata works at Clinical Infectious Disease Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Infectious Disease Specialists
    2435 Fire Mesa St Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 968-2437
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Stephanie Shibata, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366863953
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Shibata, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Shibata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Shibata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Shibata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Shibata works at Clinical Infectious Disease Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Stephanie Shibata’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Stephanie Shibata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Shibata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Shibata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Shibata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
